Apple, Cisco Get $4.2M In Fees After Rebuke For 'G-R-E-E-D'

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Apple and Cisco will be walking away from a patent dispute with less than half the attorney fees they originally requested, after U.S. District Judge William Alsup subjected them to a severe dressing-down earlier this month over their "G-R-E-E-D" regarding compensation. Despite slamming the companies for their "abusive" tactics, the California federal judge admitted Tuesday that the pair were entitled to repayment for the time and effort they spent fighting a challenge from Straight Path IP Group that he said should have never been mounted. The winding down of the patent suit "has devolved into a protracted fee dispute — 'one...

