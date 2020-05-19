Whirlpool Can't Revive Faegre Drinker Malpractice Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate court Tuesday affirmed a jury verdict nixing Whirlpool Corp.'s legal malpractice suit, which claimed a Drinker Biddle & Reath international trade partner failed to steer the company clear of hefty anti-dumping duties on Chinese parts imported for its appliances. The appellate court lauded the lower court's handling of the case, highlighting its patience and ultimately backing its actions during and before the trial that led to a win for Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, the current version of the firm, and its partner William Randolph Rucker. Even if, as Whirlpool contends, some of the courts' decisions...

