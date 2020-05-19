J&J To Stop Talc Sales In North America

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it would stop selling talc-based products in the U.S. and Canada, citing a decline in consumer demand and "misinformation" about the safety of the products. Johnson & Johnson said it would stop selling talcum powder, which has been the subject of thousands of lawsuits, although stores will keep selling inventory until they run out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) J&J said that as part of an assessment of its portfolio due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company stopped shipping hundreds of items in the U.S. and Canada in March in order to prioritize products high in demand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS