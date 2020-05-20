DISH Network Wins $3.3M in Suit Over Streaming Scheme

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- DISH Network LLC has been awarded $3.3 million after a judge found a mother-and-son duo illegally retransmitted the satellite TV provider's programming for cash and acknowledged they were selling "pirated f**king streams." DISH and NagraStar LLC —which provides security technology authorizing a user's access to DISH programming — were awarded the damages after New York District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino on Tuesday found that Debra Henderson and her son John had violated the Federal Communications Act. According to DISH and NagraStar's initial complaint, filed in late 2019, the Hendersons operated a "rebroadcasting scheme" that sold device codes customers could use to access streaming services that illegally re-broadcast DISH...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS