Verizon Shuffles Tower Sites To End Feud With NY Town

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Verizon and a construction company have inked a settlement in federal court with a New York town that had blocked their effort to build two new cellphone towers, withdrawing plans for one site and moving that project to a different location. The town of Carmel had turned down Verizon's attempts to build on the sites after what the wireless carrier said was strong opposition from local residents. Verizon and Homeland Towers LLC sued over the dispute in November, calling the denial of their application unreasonable. Verizon has agreed to withdraw a permit application for a 140-foot monopole from a site referred...

