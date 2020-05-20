Fed. Circ. Revives Video Game IP But Finds It's Not Infringed

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday cleared Electronic Arts and several major video game makers of infringement in a patent dispute over lip-sync animation technology, but threw out for the second time a lower court's decision that the patent in question was invalid. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a California federal judge's 2018 decision that EA and a dozen other developers did not infringe McRO Inc.'s facial animation patent. Because the companies did not use 3D geometric vectors to move certain points on the facial model, they did not practice the "morph weight set" limitation, the district court had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS