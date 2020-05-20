Advocacy Groups Decry New Trump Deregulatory Move

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Environmental and other advocacy groups say more harm than good will come from President Donald Trump's executive order that instructs agencies to work faster to reduce regulations and cut more red tape to help the economy rebound. The president's executive order, signed Tuesday, says that as job losses skyrocket and businesses shutter in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government should do whatever it reasonably can to ease rules on business. And if agencies have temporarily eased enforcement or rules during the pandemic, they should consider making those changes permanent, the executive order said. Trump, who said he has done...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS