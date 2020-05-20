Chinese Restaurant Co. Asks To Take Condo For $142M Award

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Chinese company that operates restaurants around the world has urged a New York federal court to let it seize a $10 million condo in midtown Manhattan belonging to a restaurant mogul, Zhang Lan, to help fulfill $142.4 million in arbitral awards. La Dolce Vita Fine Dining Co. Ltd., an acquisition arm of CVC Capital Partners, is looking to enforce two awards issued against Zhang and her companies last year related to the botched sale of her South Beauty restaurant chain. The luxury three-bedroom condo at the Baccarat Hotels & Residences NYC remains one of the few assets La Dolce Vita knows of...

