3rd Circ. Says Ex-Engineer Too Late On Defamation Claims

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday upheld a ruling tossing out a $3.5 million verdict against a defense contractor for allegedly defaming a former engineer who was accused of threatening her supervisors, finding that the ex-employee's defamation claims were filed too late. The panel said that a New Jersey federal court correctly ruled that even though Anna Baran didn't learn that her employer, Missions Solutions LLC, reported the allegations against her in a U.S. Department of Defense security clearance database until August 2014, the state's discovery rule that gives individuals more time to file claims doesn't apply to her case. New Jersey...

