Wash. ERISA Ruling Paves Way For Access To Health Benefits

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The scope and breadth of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's statutory preemption of state laws that relate to employee benefit plans[1] has confounded the courts since ERISA was enacted in 1974. In recent years, a battle front has emerged over the power of local governments to ensure universal health care for workers. The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington's recent ruling on that issue in ERISA Industry Committee v. City of Seattle[2] is illustrative. In September 2019, the Seattle City Council passed an ordinance[3] requiring large hotels and ancillary hotel businesses to make health care expenditures on behalf...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS