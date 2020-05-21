FERC Divide Sharpens Over Gas Project Approvals

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday advanced a pair of liquefied natural gas projects, although the agency's sole Democratic commissioner accused his colleagues of blindly approving projects despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and slumping LNG demand. FERC rejected requests to reconsider its March approval of the $10 billion Jordan Cove LNG project, while it issued a construction certificate for the $45 billion Alaska LNG project. The decisions featured a familiar partisan split pitting Chairman Neil Chatterjee and Commissioners Bernard McNamee and James Danly, all Republicans, against Commissioner Richard Glick. It also sparked a war of words between Chatterjee and...

