9th Circ. Partly Revives Sonic Worker's Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday that a trial court wrongly dismissed a claim by a former Sonic franchise worker over sexual harassment and retaliation as "duplicative" during trial, remanding the case for further proceedings and rejecting legal fees that had been awarded to the fast-food chain. The trial court wrongly dismissed a claim against Sonic franchisee Keystone Restaurant Group LLC over the treatment of Sarah Early, who worked at a Sonic restaurant in Tracy, California, in the summer of 2015 when she was 16 and a minor. A jury found against Early — and her father Jason Early, who...

