Facebook Beats Texas TCPA Suit Over Unwanted Texts

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday tossed a proposed class action alleging Facebook Inc. violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending text messages to consumers who were on the National Do Not Call Registry, finding that the messages at issue aren't solicitations. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel granted Facebook's motion to dismiss, finding that plaintiff Colin Suttles hadn't shown that the social media giant violated the TCPA via "telephone solicitations" when it sent him text messages inviting him to visit Facebook's website. The act prohibits companies from encouraging "telephone subscribers" to buy something, the judge said. The judge rejected Suttles'...

