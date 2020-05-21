Investors' Attys Get $11M After Settlement With ER Operator

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has signed off on an $11 million fee award for the attorneys who helped investors reach a $44 million settlement with Adeptus Health in their suit accusing the emergency room operator of misleading them in securities offerings. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III in his order Wednesday said the investors' counsel acted with "skill, perseverance and diligent advocacy," noting the case involved complex issues and that the attorneys dedicated more than 40,000 hours to it. The judge also granted the attorneys' request for roughly $1.4 million in expenses and gave the settlement, which the parties presented...

