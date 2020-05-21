Chinese Co. Seeks 9th Circ. Undo Of 'Frankenstein' Award

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Chinese real estate developer has urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a federal judge's confirmation of a $9 million arbitral award saying it owes two venture capital funds, arguing that the arbitrator bound the parties to a spliced-together "Frankenstein" agreement they never approved. China Fortune Land Development and its Hong Kong subsidiary, Global Industrial Investment Ltd., told the appellate court in an opening brief Wednesday that the arbitrator assigned by the International Centre for Dispute Resolution rendered an "irrational" award that disregarded basic contract law and cobbled together a patchwork set of documents related to the parties' fight over a...

