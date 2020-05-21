BREAKING: Lori Loughlin, Husband To Plead Guilty In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 9:29 AM EDT) -- Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, according to court documents filed Thursday morning. In this August 2019 photo, Lori Loughlin departs a Boston courthouse with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, after a hearing in the college admissions bribery case. The couple had long fought the charges against them before agreeing to plead guilty Thursday. (AP/Philip Marcelo) The celebrity couple had been slated for trial in late September and had maintained their innocence since being charged last spring, claiming they believed that payments they made through the scheme's mastermind, William...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS