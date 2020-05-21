Loughlin's 'Sweetheart Deal' May Spark 'Varsity Blues' Pleas

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The decision by actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband to plead guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case after losing a motion to dismiss could lead other wealthy parents to throw in the towel in hopes of also securing what one expert called a "sweetheart deal." Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli on Friday will become the 23rd and 24th defendants to plead guilty out of 53 parents, coaches and officials who have been charged in connection with the scheme, in which prosecutors say wealthy parents paid bribes to get their children into elite schools. If their plea agreements are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS