NJ Property Owners Escape Injury Suit Due To Lease With City

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals panel on Thursday upheld a summary judgment win for two property owners in a slip-and-fall suit, saying their lease with the Borough of Caldwell required the municipality to remove snow and ice from the premises. Judge Jack Sabatino, writing for the panel, said the borough's decision to use the premises as a public parking lot did not thrust a duty of care to clear snow and ice onto property owners Carol Dakin and Susan Fields. Rather, that duty was assumed by the borough when it entered into its lease with the owners, the panel found. Plaintiff...

