Copyright Office Says DMCA Has 'Tilted Askew'

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office on Thursday called for changes to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act that governs how websites like YouTube police online infringement, saying the system has "tilted askew" in favor of tech companies. In a report spanning nearly 200 pages, the agency called on federal lawmakers to reexamine key aspects of the DMCA, which has long been a source of conflict between Hollywood and Silicon Valley. The report didn't call for sweeping changes, but it did come down firmly on one side of the debate — saying the DMCA's system of so-called safe harbors had worked out better for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS