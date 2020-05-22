Human Rights Are Becoming A Compliance Issue

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A recent pronouncement from the European Union's commissioner for justice may be the final step in making human rights diligence a business imperative akin to anti-corruption diligence. The April 29 announcement from Didier Reynders committed the commission to introducing rules for mandatory corporate environmental and human rights due diligence in early 2021. Human rights diligence requirements have been gaining momentum, and many of the forces that animate anti-corruption diligence — which has become a fundamental part of global business activities — are equally present. These include domestic legislation, legal risks, the protection of employees, access to capital and operational benefits....

