Atty Gains Deeper View Of Trust Land Pitfalls As Tribal Leader

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT) -- The Ione Band of Miwok Indians has finally succeeded in its yearslong, heavily litigated bid to have the federal government take the California tribe's land into trust for a casino project, but Ione Band Chairperson and Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell LLP partner Sara Dutschke Setshwaelo's immersion in that process showed just how difficult, expensive and uncertain it can be, she told Law360 in an exclusive interview. Almost 20 years after asking the government to take 228 acres of land in Plymouth, California, into trust for the tribe, and nearly eight years after the U.S. Department of the Interior agreed to do so,...

