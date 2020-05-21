FCC Swamped With Requests To Undo Ligado Approval

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Stakeholders in the aerospace and GPS device-manufacturing sectors announced Thursday they plan to file seven separate petitions asking the Federal Communications Commission to reverse a decision that allows Ligado to launch a 5G network using satellite spectrum. As of Thursday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the parties said the petitions hadn't yet been filed, but that they will focus on technical analysis the FCC allegedly "ignored or improperly disregarded." The challengers include aerospace heavyweight Lockheed Martin, agriculture technology company Trimble, satellite company Iridium Communications and members of the airline industry, such as the Airline Pilots Association and the Cargo Airline Association....

