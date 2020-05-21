FedEx Can't DQ Lichten Firm In Pa. Drivers' OT Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Thursday that Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC's work representing FedEx drivers in a separate New Jersey wage class action doesn't pose any conflicts for FedEx drivers in a Keystone State collective action alleging they've been shorted on overtime. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville rejected FedEx Ground Package System Inc.'s motion to disqualify Boston-based Lichten & Liss-Riordan — known for representing drivers across the country suing delivery and gig-economy companies to gain employee status — from representing drivers in a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action led by named plaintiffs Angel Sullivan-Blake and Horace Claiborne seeking overtime...

