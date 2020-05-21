GPS-Tracking Richard Simmons Not Free Speech, Tabloid Told

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court Thursday agreed with a lower court that the former owner of In Touch Weekly can't use free speech protections to knock out a suit from fitness guru Richard Simmons accusing the tabloid owner of paying a private investigator to place a GPS-tracker on his car. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the panel said that publisher Bauer Media Group USA LLC can't use anti-SLAPP motions to kill the suit from Simmons and his caretaker, Teresa Reveles, because the alleged actions of Bauer are not protected by the First Amendment. SLAPP stands for strategic lawsuit against public participation....

