Ex-GE Workers Accused Of Forgery In Angola Energy Deals

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Former General Electric employees are accused of forging and Photoshopping documents related to energy contracts in Angola and undermining a local business partner's $1.1 billion government contracts as part of a cover-up, according to a complaint filed in New York federal court. Aenergy SA, an Angolan energy company backed by a Portuguese investor, said that the Angolan government, egged on by Aenergy's former business partner, General Electric Co., caused it to lose at least $550 million in an "outrageous, tortious and criminal" scheme. The complaint, filed in unredacted form on Thursday, accuses the nation of Angola and certain Angolan government agencies and...

