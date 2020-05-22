Real Estate Rumors: Chetrit, Altaris, Zurich Insurance

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Investor Isaac Chetrit has purchased a development site in New York from developer Anbau Enterprises for $28.7 million, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The deal is for 620 W. 153rd St. in Hamilton Heights, where Chetrit could build a 150,000-square-foot building, according to the report. Altaris Capital Partners has purchased a Northridge, California, manufacturing plant from 3M spinoff Kindeva Drug Delivery for $35.7 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The deal is for 19951 Nordhoff St., a 168,000-square-foot property that was built in 1975, according to the report. Zurich Insurance Group investment arm Zurich Alternative Asset Management has purchased 59,694 square...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS