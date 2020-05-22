Uber Aims To Trim Calif. Drivers' Employment Status Row

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Uber has asked a California federal judge to slash a consolidated class action accusing the ride-hailing giant of flouting a Golden State worker classification law by labeling drivers as independent contractors to deny them proper wages, sick leave and expense reimbursements. Uber Technologies Inc. filed a partial motion to dismiss Thursday, seeking to shave claims from Christopher James and Spencer Verhines' consolidated action just days after the plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen to certify a class that could include thousands of drivers in the Golden State who have opted out of arbitration. Insisting that the drivers' consolidated complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS