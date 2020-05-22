Feds, US Allies Agree On New Dates For Green Card Apps

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government and a class of about 10,000 Afghan and Iraqi translators asked a D.C. federal court to approve a plan placing new deadlines for the government to expedite approval of the allies' green card applications. The plan outlines the process for the government to adjudicate special immigrant visas for Afghan and Iraqi allies facing retaliation for their translation work with the U.S. military, after a federal court held in 2019 that it was illegal for the applicants to wait more than nine months for their green card approvals. Some translators had been waiting more than four years for their...

