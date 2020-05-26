Feds Ask High Court To Keep National Security Tariffs In Place

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday to reject a petition from steel importers challenging the president's authority to impose tariffs for national security purposes, arguing that Congress didn't abuse its discretion by delegating that authority to the executive branch. The federal government told the high court that Congress has the authority to delegate power to the president as long as the legislative body sets parameters for the executive branch to follow, such as the guidelines laid out in Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act — a statute that gives the president the discretion to place tariffs...

