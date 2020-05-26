Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Makes Schlichter Bogard $5M Fee Offer It Won't Refuse

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP and two other firms will receive nearly $5.25 million in fees after a federal judge during a hearing Tuesday offered the attorneys representing Massachusetts Institute of Technology workers in an $18 million ERISA settlement a choice: take the deal or pay for a special master.

The fee award is less than the $6 million Schlichter Bogard, Fair Work PC and the Law Offices of Michael M. Mulder sought for guiding the class to a settlement with MIT on the eve of trial last fall. But it's more than U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton typically hands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!