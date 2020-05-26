Judge Makes Schlichter Bogard $5M Fee Offer It Won't Refuse

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP and two other firms will receive nearly $5.25 million in fees after a federal judge during a hearing Tuesday offered the attorneys representing Massachusetts Institute of Technology workers in an $18 million ERISA settlement a choice: take the deal or pay for a special master. The fee award is less than the $6 million Schlichter Bogard, Fair Work PC and the Law Offices of Michael M. Mulder sought for guiding the class to a settlement with MIT on the eve of trial last fall. But it's more than U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton typically hands...

