Uber Drivers Sue New York To Get Unemployment Benefits

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT) -- Drivers for Uber and other app-based car services have sued the Empire State in federal court, alleging the labor department has slow-walked their claims for emergency unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic by treating them as independent contractors.Drivers MD Islam, Doh Ouattara, Abdul Rumon and Harnek Singh alleged in a suit filed in New York federal court Monday that the state ran afoul of both the U.S. Constitution and the Social Security Act by treating them as independent contractors and not employees. That delays the drivers' access to unemployment benefits by months by forcing them to prove their earnings, instead of making the ride-hailing companies provide that information, the workers said."These failures delay the process for delivering benefits to drivers, often by up to eight weeks or more, for no discernible reason," according to the complaint.The drivers, who are joined by advocacy group New York Taxi Workers Alliance, have asked the court for an order making the state "immediately" pay unemployment to them and other app-based drivers who have filed for benefits.The workers are represented by Nicole Salk of Brooklyn Legal Services and Zubin Soleimany of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.The case is MD Islam et al. v. Andrew Cuomo et al., case number 1:20-cv-02328 , in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York --Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

