Health-Focused Firms Flood IPO Market With Fresh Filings

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Five issues from the biotechnology and health care fields recently bolstered the initial public offerings pipeline with fresh filings, led by a potential $2 billion offering from a biopharmaceutical royalty owner, signaling a busier June for an IPO market rebounding from a coronavirus-related pause. Royalty Pharma PLC, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, could steer the largest of the five deals made public Friday. The New York-based buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties preliminarily filed plans for a $100 million IPO, but could ultimately raise about $2 billion, according to an online brief published Tuesday by IPO research firm Renaissance Capital....

