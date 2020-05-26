Booking Sites' Bids To Drop Cuban Property Suit Granted

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has granted bids by a group of online booking sites to dismiss class action claims by a group of Cuban Americans accusing the companies of unlawfully selling reservations at hotels built on family property that was seized by the Fidel Castro regime. Three Cuban Americans who each claim to be heirs to one of three beachfront properties confiscated by the Cuban government fell short in alleging that the court has jurisdiction over Expedia Inc., Booking.com and other online travel bookers that rented hotel rooms at resorts on the properties, according to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola...

