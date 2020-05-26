9th Circ. Won't Revive Oakland's Coal Shipping Ban

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled on Tuesday that Oakland, California, may not ban a cargo shipping terminal developer's proposed coal operations based on claims they would pose a substantial health or safety risk. In a split decision, a three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria's May 2018 ruling in favor of the coal developer as not "clearly erroneous." Judge Chhabria had overturned the ban, which the Oakland City Council passed in 2016 in response to citizen concerns over Oakland Bulk & Oversized Terminal LLC's rumored plans to transport coal through a terminal it was developing near the Bay Bridge toll plaza, on...

