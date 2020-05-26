CBS Says Ex-Worker Is Backtracking In Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A former CBS Corp. human resources manager accusing the media conglomerate of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination is now attempting to "backtrack from her sweeping and threadbare allegations" to get her suit shipped back to New York state court, according to a motion from CBS. Jacquelyn Musiello alleged in her February suit that CBS harbored a "top down sexist culture [that] was blatantly hostile to women" for more than a decade. In particular, she said in the putative class action that women employees were subjected to sexual comments and solicitations, unwelcome touching and hostility. The case was removed to federal court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS