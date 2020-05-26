Payday Loan 'Godfather' Appeal Not For High Court, Feds Say

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Government attorneys on Tuesday advised the U.S. Supreme Court against hearing a Pennsylvania man's claim that his racketeering conviction and 14-year prison term should be overturned, telling the high court that a district judge's jury instructions in the initial matter had been given properly. Attorneys from the Office of the Solicitor General said in a Tuesday brief that the justices should deny a writ of certiorari filed in March by Charles M. Hallinan, a man federal prosecutors have called the "godfather of payday lending." Hallinan had claimed that the district judge presiding over his initial case had erred with his jury...

