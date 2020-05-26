Latest Deals In Libor Suit Boost Lenders' Recovery To $35M

Law360, New York (May 26, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge signed off Tuesday on settlements worth $4 million between lenders who accuse a group of global banks of rigging Libor and three of the defendant banks, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and UBS, bringing the lenders' total recovery to $35 million. After a brisk hearing, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said she would approve the three settlements, increasing the recovery for a class of lenders led by The Berkshire Bank and the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico. Judge Buchwald, who previously approved deals worth $31 million between the lenders and Citibank, HSBC Bank and Barclays...

