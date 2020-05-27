JPMorgan's $9M Deal To End 401(k) Suit Clears First Hurdle

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a class of roughly 250,000 current and former employees have received the green light to move forward with a $9 million settlement resolving accusations the company profited from its 401(k) plan at workers' expense. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman signed off on an order Tuesday preliminarily approving the agreement in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. The workers asked for the judge's blessing earlier in May, contending the deal was "fair, reasonable and adequate." "In sum, the immediate and meaningful benefits of settling balanced against the risks, costs, delay and uncertainties attendant to continued...

