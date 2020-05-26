Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Fox Exec Can't Kick FIFA Bribery Charges

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday refused to throw out a criminal indictment accusing a former 21st Century Fox marketing executive of bribing South American soccer officials, shooting down his assertion that the grand jury that indicted him hadn't reached a quorum.

Ex-Fox Sports executive Hernan Lopez is facing a 53-count superseding indictment accusing him of wire fraud and money laundering to help the media giant secure broadcasting rights to the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. Lopez had argued that the indictment was filed March 18, the same day Chief Judge Roslynn Renee Mauskopf of the Eastern District of...

