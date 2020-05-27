Chase Customers Try To Seal $2.5M Crypto Fee Settlement

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Chase credit card holders on Tuesday asked a Manhattan federal judge to approve their proposed $2.5 million settlement with the bank, which would end claims they were unfairly charged cash-advance fees when they used their cards to buy cryptocurrency. In a Tuesday memo supporting the settlement motion, the Chase customers told U.S. District Judge Judge Katherine Polk Failla "this settlement represents an outstanding result for settlement class members." "Plaintiffs estimate that the $2.5 million settlement fund constitutes more than 95% of the [damages allegedly sustained by] settlement class members," plaintiffs Brady Tucker, Ryan Hilton and Stanton Smith said. "Such a high-percentage...

