PG&E's $58B Ch.11 Confirmation Enters Final Stretch

Law360, San Francisco (May 27, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A bench trial on whether to confirm Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s $58 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan kicked off Wednesday with opponents raising questions about a possible conflict of interest by the consulting firm that solicited fire survivors' votes on the proposal. The confirmation hearing for the nation's largest utility began after a year and a half of negotiations with California wildfire survivors and creditors, providing a venue — via video due to novel coronavirus pandemic disruptions — for opponents of the plan to directly probe the voting solicitation process. Tubbs Fire survivor Will Abrams, who signed up to speak beforehand...

