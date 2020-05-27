Private Prison Co. Sues Netflix For Using Logo In 'Messiah'

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Private prison operator GEO Group Inc. accused Netflix of trademark infringement and defamation for using its logo in the fictional TV series "Messiah," which portrays immigrants detained in overcrowded cages, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Florida federal court. GEO Group, which operates private prisons and detention centers, accused Netflix Inc. of "broadcasting defamatory falsehoods" about the prison company by misappropriating its trademarks and name in scenes showing an immigrant detention center with overcrowded and overheated chain link cages, according to the complaint. "Unlike in 'Messiah,' GEO does not house people in overcrowded rooms with chain link cages at its...

