9th Circ. Won't Revive Challenge To Calif. Tribe's Casino

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a lower court decision siding with the U.S. Department of the Interior in two California card rooms' suit challenging a proposed tribal casino on off-reservation land, saying the interior secretary didn't violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act when approving the project. U.S. Circuit Judge Mary H. Murguia wrote in a published opinion that the district court did not err when it handed summary judgment to the DOI and held that the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians, a federally recognized tribe, had jurisdiction over the land parcel in Madera County for purposes of the IGRA by...

