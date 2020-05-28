Feds Can't Yet Overturn Seattle Airport Deportation Flight Ban

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge rejected the Trump Administration's bid to overturn a King County executive order banning deportation flights from a Seattle airport, saying more information is needed before making a decision on the order's legality. U.S. District Judge Robert. B. Bryan said Wednesday that more discovery is needed on King County's defense arguments before a determination can be made on whether federal immigration law supersedes the order that halted deportation flights from Seattle's King County International Airport, also known as Boeing Field. "The county's answer's allegations and denials, if credited, indicate that the United States has not been injured by...

