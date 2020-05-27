Bose Shakes Wiretap Claims In Headphone Data Privacy Row

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday permanently axed wiretapping claims from a proposed class action accusing Bose Corp. of secretly collecting and sharing Bluetooth headphone users' listening histories, finding that the plaintiff's "slightly modified allegations" about Bose "redirecting" music track information to a data miner weren't enough to save the claims. Shortly after U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood last March tossed plaintiff Kyle Zak's claims under the federal Wiretap Act and Illinois' eavesdropping statute while preserving two other allegations, Zak filed a second amended complaint that attempted to resuscitate the dismissed claims by alleging that Bose unlawfully "redirects" audio track titles...

