Royal Caribbean Urges Court To Ax Workers' COVID-19 Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Royal Caribbean on Wednesday asked a Florida federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action accusing the cruise line company of negligently exposing workers to COVID-19, which led to three crew members' deaths, saying the named plaintiff did not personally incur the alleged injuries. While named plaintiff Mykola Molchun had claimed the popular cruise line exposed crew members to the novel coronavirus by requiring workers to participate in shipboard drills and continuing to allow employees to eat in buffet settings, among other allegations, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. countered in a motion to dismiss that Molchun himself could not have possibly suffered...

