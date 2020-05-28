NJ Justices Revive Class Action Over Gym 'Initiation Fee'

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated a proposed class action against a health club over claims its "initiation fee" violated the state's Retail Installment Sales Act, finding the statute applies to services contracts and does not require such contracts to include a financing arrangement. In ruling on those issues of first impression for the court, the justices relied on the "plain text" of RISA, which lays out consumer protections involving contracts for payments made in installments. The justices overturned an appellate decision last year that upheld the dismissal of plaintiff Henry Sanchez's suit against The Fitness Factory Group LLC and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS