Gerdau Says Travelers Owes Some Of Wrongful Death Verdict

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc. said a Travelers Companies Inc. subsidiary breached its insurance contract when it refused to foot a portion of a $4.75 million verdict against the steel company and others for the death of an apprentice electrician, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Georgia federal court. Gerdau was named as a defendant in two lawsuits in Georgia state court by the parents of James Edward Lanier Jr., an employee of Action Electric Co. Inc. who was killed by a rotating steel counterweight at one of Gerdau's steel mills in December 2011, according to the 10-page complaint against the...

