Damages Analysis Tossed From BNY Mellon RBMS Action

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday decided that a damages analysis is no longer admissible in a suit accusing Bank of New York Mellon of failing to protect investors in residential mortgage-backed securities. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni's May 28 order granted BNY Mellon's request that she reconsider one expert's calculation of what the RMBS investors lost. Based on the bank's explanation of expert Joseph Mason's analysis, which Judge Caproni noted the investors did not dispute, she decided to exclude Mason's analysis. But she gave the parties a few weeks to weigh in on whether or not Mason should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS