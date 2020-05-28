Ex-GE Engineer Cops To Stealing Trade Secrets

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A research engineer who worked for General Electric Co. for more than eight years admitted Thursday to swiping trade secrets from his previous employer in hopes of using the information to start his own venture. Yang Sui, 42, pled guilty to one count of trade secret theft, the government said in an announcement. Between 2015 and 2017, Sui illegally sent numerous files to his personal email account that contained confidential information on the design and other aspects of technology used in many of GE's products, including aviation equipment and wind turbines. Sui worked at a GE-run lab at the State University...

